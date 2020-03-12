Fraudsters get hefty prison terms for impersonating French minister

(CNN) Criminals who impersonated French government minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to con wealthy individuals out of 80 million euros as part of an elaborate scam were handed lengthy sentences Thursday.

A court in Paris sentenced Gilbert Chikli to 11 years in jail for fraud in an organized gang, criminal association, and taking the name of a third party, Le Drian's lawyer Delphine Meillet told CNN. Anthony Lasarevitsch received seven years for fraud in an organized gang and criminal association. The pair will also have to pay 2 million euros and 1 million euros in fines respectively.

The fraudsters tried to pull off what some in France are calling the scam of the century by impersonating Le Drian, Minister for Europe and foreign affairs, and conning wealthy individuals out of 80 million euros purportedly to help pay ransoms to free French hostages being held by Islamist terrorists.

A third defendant, Sebastian Zawadzki, was sentenced in absentia to five years' imprisonment and handed a 1 million euro fine for acts of fraud in an organized gang. He remains at large but a warrant has been issued for his arrest.