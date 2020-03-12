CNN 10 - March 13, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 13, 2020

Response plans and closures related to the new coronavirus are today's first topics. We're also explaining the term "bear market" in the wake of U.S. stock losses. And after a report on South Korea's work to develop virus testing methods, we're visiting the state of Florida to detail the riveting rescue of Rockstar Freddy.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What carmaker, whose vehicles offer autopilot and "full self-driving capability" packages, says neither of them actually makes its cars totally self-driving?

2. Disney and McDonald's are two of the 30 companies in what U.S. stock index, which has seen dramatic drops this week because of coronavirus concerns and sinking oil prices?

