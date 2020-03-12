Make a play for this XBox One X at an all-time low price

If you're serious about gaming, your collection isn't complete without an Xbox One X. And right now at B&H Photo Video, the console's price is down to an all-time low.

Microsoft Xbox One X Gaming Console ($259.99, originally $499.99; bhphotovideo.com)

The price of the One X has been hovering around $300 recently, but this is the biggest discount we've seen so far. It's the current flagship of the XBox series, pending the arrival of the XBox Series X, and it's a powerful device. Inside is high-quality Dolby Atmos sound for powerful audio, plus cloud storage for game backups and 4K resolution video streaming. It also boasts the best processor and RAM of the series for the smoothest performance yet, which you'll appreciate when you find you're able to stream 60-FPS clips in 4K.

Upon your purchase of the XBox One X, B&H will throw in Sea of Thieves for free. Or if you're a fan of bundles, you can pair your XBox One with NBA2K19 and get that game for free. Finally, for fans of the Force, there's the Jedi: Fallen Order bundle, which includes the game for just under $30, as opposed to the normal price of $39.99.

So treat yourself to Microsoft's best available console at its lowest price to date, and while you're at it, throw in one of those great games at little to no extra cost. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.