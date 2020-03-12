This top-rated smart doorbell is ringing up at a discount for a limited time

The price of protecting your home just dropped. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is now on sale on Amazon for $169, and with the option of a wired or wireless connection, it's easy to install and connect to your home's Wi-Fi.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($169, originally $199; amazon.com)

Once you're connected, you'll have access to a live video feed through the associated app, compatible with both iOS and Android devices. While you'll still have to pay $3 per month for Ring's Protect Basic Plan, you're saving in the long run with the discount on the doorbell itself.

The Video Doorbell 2 is an upgrade from Ring's original Video Doorbell, priced at $99.99, with added features like a quick-release battery pack to make swapping out the batteries in your doorbell even easier. Better yet, the Video Doorbell 2 delivers higher video quality than the original with a 1080p HD lens, ultimately providing a clearer picture.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 also connects with your Amazon Alexa device, allowing you to further expand your smart home experience. For instance, you can see who's at the door on an Echo Smart Display or have Alexa announce that "someone's at the door" on all Echo speakers.

The sale price of $169 is only for a limited time, so if you've been waiting for the right moment to purchase, this is it. You can read more on the Video Doorbell 2 in our full review. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.