Brooklinen just debuted its own spin on the weighted blanket

For a lot of us — and myself included — a good night's sleep can be elusive. The National Institutes of Health estimates that 25 to 30% of the population suffers from insomnia. And while there are certainly a litany of ways one can try to ensnare sleep — from a sound machine to an eye mask — the weighted blanket is an incredibly effective tool to incorporate into your nightly routine. More to know: People are really, really into them right now.

Why? Well, imagine participating in a deep, comforting hug... all night long. Enveloping you in a cocoon-like nest, weighted blankets are often used by occupational therapists as calming devices for those with anxiety and studies have also shown that they can relax a user's nervous system, increasing serotonin and melatonin, while decreasing cortisol.

As someone who's been using a weighted blanket for more than two years, I can attest that the sheer density of the blanket lessens my movements at night (like tossing, turning and mindlessly scrolling on my phone), helping me to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

However, prior to now, weighted blankets had mainly been one-off items that you layer underneath your comforter or duvet, as you would a throw blanket. And oftentimes, they don't come with removable covers, making them difficult to clean.

All that changes with the launch of Brooklinen's Weighted Comforter ($249-$419; brooklinen.com).

Available in sizes ranging from twin through California king, the product spans the entirety of the bed and can be matched with the brand's fan-favorite duvet covers — there are even loops on the comforter to attach the covers for easy washing.

Brooklinen's weighted comforter comes with loops for easy washing

Encased in a luxurious 400-thread count sateen shell, the comforters come in two weights for both full/queen (20 and 25 pounds) and king/California king (30 and 35 pounds), as well as a 15-pound option in twin and twin XL. The brand recommends choosing a comforter that is roughly 10% of your body weight and if you are in between, moving up to the next weight level.

To me, this product is a standout because it combines the function of a weighted blanket with the bedding quality and craftsmanship Brooklinen is known for. Whereas I was previously hiding my unattractive weighted blanket underneath my other covers, now my essential sleep tool can be seamlessly woven into my bed's linen lineup. Shop the weighted comforter and its corresponding duvet covers below and you'll be on your way to deeper, longer sleep in no time.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.