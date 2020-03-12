(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- What's been happening around the globe is now happening in the US. Coronavirus is changing the American way of life indefinitely. The NCAA March Madness tournament is canceled. Broadway shows are shuttered. And Disneyland closes in California.
-- These states have been hit the hardest by coronavirus. Here's what they're doing to fight the spread.
-- The New York Fed vowed to pump in $1.5 trillion to fight coronavirus-linked 'disruptions' on Wall Street. But the news wasn't enough to sustain the longest bull market in history.
-- US-led coalition airstrikes struck multiple Iranian-backed militia sites in Iraq, according to a US official.
-- A witness captured the terrifying moment when a deputy escaped the jaws of a mountain lion in Colorado.
-- Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning will be released from jail after a judge says the testimony she refused to give is no longer needed.
-- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win California's Democratic primary, CNN projects, after holding a lead in the state since Election Night.
-- EXCLUSIVE: Russian trolls have outsourced their disinformation campaigns to Ghana and Nigeria, focusing on racial issues in the US ahead of the presidential election
-- The chef who opened Britain's first three Michelin-star restaurant has died at the age of 78.