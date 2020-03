(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- These states have been hit the hardest by coronavirus. Here's what they're doing to fight the spread.

-- The New York Fed vowed to pump in $1.5 trillion to fight coronavirus-linked 'disruptions' on Wall Street. But the news wasn't enough to sustain the longest bull market in history.

-- US-led coalition airstrikes struck multiple Iranian-backed militia sites in Iraq , according to a US official.

-- A witness captured the terrifying moment when a deputy escaped the jaws of a mountain lion in Colorado.

-- Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning will be released from jail after a judge says the testimony she refused to give is no longer needed.

-- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win California's Democratic primary , CNN projects, after holding a lead in the state since Election Night.

-- EXCLUSIVE: Russian trolls have outsourced their disinformation campaigns to Ghana and Nigeria, focusing on racial issues in the US ahead of the presidential election