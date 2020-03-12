Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister, tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has been placed in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

She is feeling well and has mild symptoms, and will remain in isolation for 14 days, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office. He is not being tested at this time.

Health officials will reach out to those who've been in contact with her as necessary, the office said.

"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," the office said in a statement. "Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently."

He will continue with his duties, and plans to address Canadians on Friday.