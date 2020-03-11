Running for president in the time of coronavirus

This analysis was excerpted from the March 11 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) A president who lives for the roar of the crowd may soon be on his lonesome.

As the coronavirus upends routines in America, it's now clear that the upcoming presidential election will not be immune. Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both canceled rallies planned to cap off Super Tuesday II, amid concern that big crowds will serve as incubators for the infection. Current US President Donald Trump's campaign says it's still full steam ahead, though he didn't visit a primary state to steal Democratic headlines this week. His team has, however, announced a large "Catholics for Trump" event at a Wisconsin convention center on March 19.

US health officials have advised against large gatherings. Plus, the three top contenders for the presidency are 73, 77 and 78 -- all within the highest-risk age group for coronavirus complications.

