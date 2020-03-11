US Soccer argues against equal pay in lawsuit by saying men have 'more responsibility'

(CNN) In its ongoing battle with the women's national team over equal pay, the US Soccer Federation says male players have "more responsibility" and the men's team "requires a higher level of skill" than their female counterparts.

The federation made that argument in court documents filed Monday opposing a summary judgment in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the US Women's National Team against the federation in March 2019.

According to the court filing, the job performed by players on the women's team requires less skill, effort and responsibility than the one performed by players on the men's team.

"... A reasonable juror could conclude that the job MNT player requires materially different skill and more responsibility than Plaintiff's job does, while also taking place under materially different working conditions," according to the federation's filing.

The suit, with 28 members of the team listed as plaintiffs, alleges that the federation discriminates by paying women less than members of the men's national team "for substantially equal work and by denying them at least equal playing, training, a