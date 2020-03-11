Raleigh erupts overnight as protesters converge on chief's and governor's homes following police shooting

(CNN) A Raleigh police officer shot a man during a foot chase, spurring demonstrators to flock to the shooting scene, downtown government buildings and even the governor's and police chief's homes.

Police received a 911 call about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday reporting a man with a gun at a shopping center on the east side of town.

When officers arrived, Javier Torres fled, leading officers on a foot chase "during which police repeatedly ordered Mr. Torres to stop and drop the gun," a news release said

As Torres ran from the officer who first confronted him, he ran toward another officer, who shot the 26-year-old once in the stomach, Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said at a news conference.

Paramedics took Torres to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment. His condition was not immediately known. No officers were injured. It's not clear if Torres faces any charges.

Read More