NBA suspends its season after player tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) The NBA is suspending its season after a player preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Wednesday.

The news came after the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly postponed on Wednesday night.

Players for both teams were on the court at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City for warm-ups but were called back to the locker rooms. The NBA said the affected player was not in the arena and the test results were reported shortly before tip-off.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," said the statement from the organization.

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

