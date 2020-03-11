There's a new insect named for Lady Gaga, and it's every bit as otherworldly as the pop diva

(CNN) Meet the Mother Monster of the insect world.

Her name is Kaikaia gaga ( named for Lady Gaga , natch) and she's every bit as otherworldly as the pop diva. She wears a pair of devilish horns on her head, and she's unlike any other species in the forest.

Kaikaia gaga is a newly identified species of treehopper, an ostentatious but little-known insect group that populates most forests on Earth. A paper detailing her discovery was recently published in the journal Zootaxa , a peer-reviewed scientific journal on animal taxonomy.

But treehoppers have never gotten their due, according to Brendan Morris, an entomology graduate student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who studied and named the new insect.

K. gaga is poised to change that.

Read More