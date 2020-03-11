There's a new insect named for Lady Gaga, and it's every bit as otherworldly as the pop diva

(CNN)Meet the Mother Monster of the insect world.
Her name is Kaikaia gaga (named for Lady Gaga, natch) and she's every bit as otherworldly as the pop diva. She wears a pair of devilish horns on her head, and she's unlike any other species in the forest.
Kaikaia gaga is a newly identified species of treehopper, an ostentatious but little-known insect group that populates most forests on Earth. A paper detailing her discovery was recently published in the journal Zootaxa, a peer-reviewed scientific journal on animal taxonomy.
But treehoppers have never gotten their due, according to Brendan Morris, an entomology graduate student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who studied and named the new insect.
K. gaga is poised to change that.
A one-of-a-kind find
Morris knew the discovery mattered: The ruddy insect, with her pointy horns and unique body structure, more closely resembles "Old World" species endemic to Asia, Africa and Europe. But she's native to the Pacific coast of Nicaragua.
So to shine a glittery spotlight on the new species, Morris named it after one of music's great iconoclasts.