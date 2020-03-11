Charles Barkley is selling Olympic gold medal and NBA MVP award to build affordable housing in hometown

By Allen Kim, CNN

Updated 6:43 PM ET, Wed March 11, 2020

Charles Barkley is becoming increasingly known for his philanthropic efforts.
(CNN)Most athletes would likely never entertain the thought of auctioning off an Olympic gold medal.

Former NBA star Charles Barkley is doing just that and more in order to help build affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama.
Barkley is working with the sports card company Panini to auction off one of his two Olympic gold medals -- Barkley has medals from the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games -- and his 1993 NBA MVP award. The proceeds will be used to build 20 homes in Leeds, Barkley said on the "Dan Le Betard Show" on March 5.
"I don't think I have to walk around with my gold medal or my MVP trophy for people to know I'm Charles Barkley, so I'm going to sell all that crap," Barkley said.
    His daughter wants to keep one gold medal. Barkley told Birmingham sports radio station WJOX she wanted the 1992 medal from Barcelona, the year of the "Dream Team."