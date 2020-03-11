24 Wayfair chairs that look way more expensive than they are

Refreshing your space doesn't have to break the bank, especially when it comes to stylish seating. Whether you're in the market for a new accent chair to bring your living room together, a trendy set of barstools to put beside your kitchen countertop, comfortable dining chairs for entertaining, or a sophisticated chaise lounge for your master bedroom, there's one place you can find all of the above in one spot: Wayfair.

Known for its vast and never-ending selection of home decor, kitchenware, furniture, and storage and organizational items, Wayfair has become a go-to for home decorators and interior designers alike.

We've picked out 24 of the top-rated chair styles with plenty of positive customer reviews, all of which look much more expensive than they actually are. Each of our selections has a minimum of 4.3 stars, with most boasting over 1,000 5-star ratings. There's something for just about any style, too: Industrial barstools, modern accent chairs, traditional upholstered dining chairs and even a contemporary-style chaise lounge with a hidden storage spot.

Accent chairs

Zipcode Design Liam Barrel Chair ($153.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Zipcode Design Liam Barrel Chair

This budget-friendly accent chair only looks expensive. The deep barrel shape and cushioned seat provide the coziest spot to sit. With over 5,550 5-star customer ratings, it's clear this is a Wayfair favorite.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Ivo 30-inch Wingback Chair ($233.99, originally $720.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Ivo 30-inch Wingback Chair

With over 6,600 5-star customer reviews, this top-rated accent chair is on sale for a whopping 68% off — and we suggest snagging it while you can.

Three Posts Rotterdam Armchair and Ottoman ($404.99, originally $549.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Three Posts Rotterdam Armchair and Ottoman

Put your feet up with this armchair and ottoman set from Three Posts, which is available in four colors, including bright red and turquoise.

Langley Street Belz Armchair ($222.88, originally $349.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Langley Street Belz Armchair

With an average 4.8- out of 5-star rating and over 1,200 customer reviews, this wide armchair with piped cushioning is a comfortable addition to any space.

Willa Arlo Interiors Aloisio Armchair ($385.99, originally $816; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Willa Arlo Interiors Aloisio Armchair

Looking for a luxe accent chair for your space? Opt for this geometric-shaped velvet accent chair with a metal frame.

Langley Street Marshallville Dining Chair ($116.99, originally $244; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Langley Street Marshallville Dining Chair

This modern-style molded armchair is as versatile as it is artfully appealing. With over 1,100 customer reviews and an average 4.7- out of 5-star rating, scoring it for half off is a deal you don't want to pass up.

Dining chairs

Three Posts Lanesboro Upholstered Side Chair ($221.99 for set of two; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Three Posts Lanesboro Upholstered Side Chair

This set of traditional dining chairs is anything but boring. The solid birch legs and upholstered nailhead trim give these seats a luxurious feel, without the luxurious price tag.

Trent Austin Design Stallard Dining Chair ($64.99, originally $112.95; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Trent Austin Design Stallard Dining Chair

These trendy industrial-style metal chairs are weather-resistant and perfect for indoor or outdoor use.

Foundstone Connor Upholstered Side Chair ($139.99 for set of two, originally $297; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Foundstone Connor Upholstered Side Chair

Looking for the perfect mix of minimalism and luxury? These faux-leather chairs are the answer.

Mistana Charlotte Upholstered Dining Chair ($166.99 for set of two, originally $219.95; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Mistana Charlotte Upholstered Dining Chair

This set of tufted chairs is one of the highest-rated styles of dining chairs from Wayfair, with over 3,000 perfect 5-star customer ratings. It's no surprise they're so popular — the tufted upholstery and padded seat cushions make them classic and comfortable.

Andover Mills Rebersburg Upholstered Dining Chair ($81.28, originally $84.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Andover Mills Rebersburg Upholstered Dining Chair

This Andover Mills dining chair has over 900 5-star customer reviews. It's available in seven gorgeous colors, so you'll find the perfect hue to match any space.

George Oliver Debord Dining Chair ($99.99 for set of two; wayfair.com)

Wayfair George Oliver Debord Dining Chair

Don't let the simplicity (and affordable price) of these chairs fool you: These molded plastic dining chairs with beechwood legs are the epitome of chic seating.

Chaise lounges

House of Hampton Yarmouth Chaise Lounge ($359.99, originally $429.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair House of Hampton Yarmouth Chaise Lounge

This gorgeous chaise lounge will add an elegant touch to your home. With over 1,300 5-star customer ratings, it's one of Wayfair's most-loved styles.

Three Posts Verona Chaise Lounge ($289.99, originally $354.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Three Posts Verona Chaise Lounge

The Verona Chaise Lounge from Three Posts is not only a beautiful chair, but it doubles as a secret storage spot. With over 1,500 5-star customer reviews, this is a piece you'll love to kick back on.

Lark Manor Hugo Chaise Lounge ($289.99, originally $399.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Lark Manor Hugo Chaise Lounge

A stylish chaise lounge that will look just as good in your master bedroom as in your living room? This one from Lark Manor checks all the boxes.

Willa Arlo Interiors Albanese Chaise Lounge ($294.99, originally $464.10; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Willa Arlo Interiors Albanese Chaise Lounge

This contemporary chaise lounge is a great way to add a touch of modern design to your home.

Birch Lane Heritage Newton Chaise Lounge ($851.24, originally $982.16; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Birch Lane Heritage Newton Chaise Lounge

This Birch Lane Heritage Newton Chaise Lounge is more expensive, but it comes with over 1,300 5-star customer ratings and is a top-rated piece from Wayfair's collection of chaise lounges.

Wade Logan Metzger Convertible Chaise Lounge ($191.99, originally $299; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Wade Logan Metzger Convertible Chaise Lounge

This sleek and modern faux leather chaise lounge is perfect for small spaces, especially since it converts from to a flat sleeping space.

Bar and counter stools

Trent Austin Design Lompoc Bar & Counter Stool ($36.23, originally $88.63; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Trent Austin Design Lompoc Bar & Counter Stool

These industrial-style stools are among the top-rated chairs on all of Wayfair, with over 14,700 5-star customer ratings. They're versatile enough that you can sidle them up to a kitchen counter, place them around a breakfast nook, or use the flat top seat as an end table.

Andover Mills Mikhail Bar & Counter Stool ($98.99 for set of two, originally $107.98; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Andover Mills Mikhail Bar & Counter Stool

These Andover Mills Mikhail Bar & Counter Stools are some of Wayfair's top-rated bar stools for good reason: With over 5,300 5-star customer ratings and a versatile, chic design, they work perfectly for almost any space.

Trent Austin Design Shumake Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool ($222.71 for set of four, originally $520; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Trent Austin Design Shumake Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool

If you're looking for an industrial-style bar or counter stool, you're going to love these solid pine and crafted steel stools, a real bargain at just over $200 for a set of four.

Wade Logan Alexandrea Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool ($69.99, originally $133.34; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Wade Logan Alexandrea Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

This vinyl bar stool from Wade Logan is another customer-loved design. The adjustable height, modern style and swivel movement of this bar stool are just a few of the reasons it has over 6,300 5-star ratings. Choose from 10 colors, including white, orange, purple and black.

Mercury Row Alkaios Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool ($108.99, originally $149.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Mercury Row Alkaios Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool

For a classic-style bar stool, opt for the Mercury Row Alkaios Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stools. The screw-shape accent, rivet details and pewter-finished metal give these seats a vintage feel.

Andover Mills Whitworth 24-inch Bar Stool ($107.99 for set of two, originally $151; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Andover Mills Whitworth 24-inch Bar Stool

Simple, stylish and affordable? These Andover Mills bar stools are all that and more. Over 1,800 customers gave these a perfect 5-star rating, and you can't beat scoring the set of two for just over $100.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.