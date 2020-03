(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Bernie Sanders gained his first win of Super Tuesday II in North Dakota, while Joe Biden won four states last night, CNN projected. Washington has yet to be called.

-- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other senators are preparing to ask President Trump to issue an emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for criminal sexual act and third-degree rape convictions in a New York case.