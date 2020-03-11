(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- The World Health Organization officially declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
-- Bernie Sanders gained his first win of Super Tuesday II in North Dakota, while Joe Biden won four states last night, CNN projected. Washington has yet to be called.
-- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other senators are preparing to ask President Trump to issue an emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.
-- Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for criminal sexual act and third-degree rape convictions in a New York case.
-- Protestors swarmed the scene where a Raleigh police officer shot a man during a foot chase. They also flocked to government buildings and the homes of the governor and police chief.
-- The allegations of sexual harassment against opera star Placido Domingo are credible, according to a Los Angeles Opera investigation.
-- Jenna Dewan welcomed a baby boy to the world. She shared a picture of her first child with Broadway actor Steve Kazee on her Instagram account.