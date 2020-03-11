Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Shania Shelton and Brian De Los Santos, CNN

Updated 2:36 PM ET, Wed March 11, 2020

(CNN)

-- The World Health Organization officially declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
-- Bernie Sanders gained his first win of Super Tuesday II in North Dakota, while Joe Biden won four states last night, CNN projected. Washington has yet to be called.
-- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other senators are preparing to ask President Trump to issue an emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.
    -- Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for criminal sexual act and third-degree rape convictions in a New York case.
    -- Protestors swarmed the scene where a Raleigh police officer shot a man during a foot chase. They also flocked to government buildings and the homes of the governor and police chief.
      -- The allegations of sexual harassment against opera star Placido Domingo are credible, according to a Los Angeles Opera investigation.
      -- Jenna Dewan welcomed a baby boy to the world. She shared a picture of her first child with Broadway actor Steve Kazee on her Instagram account.