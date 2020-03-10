NHL broadcasts make history by featuring all-female crews for International Women's Day

(CNN) From the production truck to the broadcast booth, every person involved in the telecasts of two recent NHL games was a woman.

Both aired on Sunday night.

In the US, an all-female crew worked the game between the the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks, which aired on NBC Sports.

In Canada, an all-female crew covered the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights, for Sportsnet.

The milestone was achieved in honor of International Women's Day on March 8.

Read More