How March Madness is planning to combat the spread of coronavirus

(CNN)March for college basketball fans means a month full of roaring crowds, dramatic upsets, buzzer beaters, blood, sweat and tears. But in the shadow of the novel coronavirus outbreak, there could be a new meaning to the phrase March Madness.
With the big tournament just a week from tip-off, the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) has prepared for several scenarios to keep the disease from spreading.
In a game where around 20,000 players, coaches and fans will be hyping each other up with handshakes and hi-fives -- a precaution the Center for Disease Control says to avoid for people who are at a higher risk of getting sick -- that's not easy.
One of them could mean empty seats. But can the NCAA play a game without fans?
It's certainly prepared for it.
"Let's say that we discover that COVID-19 is an illness where the public health is really threatened," NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN. "The only people that are in the building are the players and the referees and the necessary personnel. The fans aren't there and we know that the risk mitigation is superb and that the people there are without risk of transmission... We painted all of those scenarios and so we're prepared for that."
There were more than 720 cases in the US across 36 states and the District of Columbia with 26 deaths as of March 10. Vice President Mike Pence admitted the US doesn't have enough coronavirus test kits to meet demands.
Here's how the NCAA is planning a March Madness at a time of coronavirus.
Planning ahead
Ahead of the tournament, the NCAA announced the creation of a coronavirus advisory panel on March 3. This is where Dr. Hainline will lead a group of experts in public health and security, including the CDC, to evaluate the COVID-19 situation daily and prepare for every scenario accordingly.
Members of the NCAA will work with host schools, conference offices and community partners to monitor the virus through the NCAA Sport Science Institute. And the internal team will meet twice a day, Dr. Hainline said.
"It's sort of like preparing for a hurricane and not knowing if it's going to fizzle out or be a category 5, but we have to be ready for every scenario," he said.
"The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner," NCAA chief operating officer Donald Remy said in a news release.