How March Madness is planning to combat the spread of coronavirus

(CNN) March for college basketball fans means a month full of roaring crowds, dramatic upsets, buzzer beaters, blood, sweat and tears. But in the shadow of the novel coronavirus outbreak, there could be a new meaning to the phrase March Madness.

With the big tournament just a week from tip-off, the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) has prepared for several scenarios to keep the disease from spreading.

One of them could mean empty seats. But can the NCAA play a game without fans?

It's certainly prepared for it.