The father of a 4-year-old killed in the Tennessee tornado shares his heartbreaking account of that night

(CNN)Four-year-old Hattie Collins died last week when a powerful tornado touched down in Tennessee.
She was one of five children younger than 13 who died in Putnam County. Her father, Matt Collins, is now sharing on Facebook the heartbreaking details of the night he lost his daughter.
"Hattie loves to be held," his post begins.
Like many young children, Hattie would wind up sleeping in her parents' bed. That night was just like the others, he said. Hattie was asleep between him and his wife, Macy, and then the tornado warning alerts started sounding from the phone.
"We immediately grabbed Hattie out of the bed and begin running as fast as possible towards Lainey's room to grab her out of the crib," he said. Lainey is the couple's younger daughter.
"Macy grabbed Lainey, I had Hattie, and we hit the floor. The sound around us was unlike anything I have ever heard. Deafening silence."
Collins said the tornado hit their house as soon as they hit the floor and everything was collapsing around them. In total, 24 people were killed across four counties after storms moved through the state.
"The four of us were relocated by the storm to somewhere around our front porch, we think. We were in the dirt, in the crawl space, but together."
He says the next thing he remembers is waking up across the street at the neighbors' house. He said his neighbors filled them in on what happened, saying they found the family still holding o