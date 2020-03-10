The father of a 4-year-old killed in the Tennessee tornado shares his heartbreaking account of that night

(CNN) Four-year-old Hattie Collins died last week when a powerful tornado touched down in Tennessee.

She was one of five children younger than 13 who died in Putnam County. Her father, Matt Collins, is now sharing on Facebook the heartbreaking details of the night he lost his daughter.

Like many young children, Hattie would wind up sleeping in her parents' bed. That night was just like the others, he said. Hattie was asleep between him and his wife, Macy, and then the tornado warning alerts started sounding from the phone.

"We immediately grabbed Hattie out of the bed and begin running as fast as possible towards Lainey's room to grab her out of the crib," he said . Lainey is the couple's younger daughter.

