This car dealership provides a safe place for homeless to park and sleep overnight

(CNN) Just like any other used-car dealership, during the day, Kiplin Automotive Group sells cars. But as night falls and others return home, Kiplin Auto's manager James Charles turns on the lights and transforms the dealership into a haven for those who are homeless and living in their cars.

With its well-lit lot, security cameras and welcome invitation, the car dealership in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers homeless men, women and families a safe place to park and spend the night without worrying about whether they're breaking the law or trespassing.

A car dealership in Charlotte offers homeless people living in their cars a safe place to park overnight.

That peace of mind means everything to those living in their car, according to Davina Stephens, who has lived in her car on and off for the past eight months.

Stephens, 46, currently works at a bank call center, but when she accepted the job, she was let go at her previous job three weeks too soon.

"Weeks of no income set me back," Stephens told CNN. "It's hard to dig yourself out of a hole when you don't have savings and things like that."

Read More