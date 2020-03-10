A 13-year-old boy was killed and five teens were injured in a shooting outside a Baltimore dance studio

(CNN) A group of teens was shot outside of a dance studio in a Baltimore suburb, killing one of them and injuring five more.

Baltimore County Police are still searching for the suspects.

The young victims were leaving an event at Triple Threat Elite Dance Studio around midnight Sunday when they were approached by several suspects, police said.

An altercation ensued, and the suspects fired several shots at the teens before fleeing, police said.

Rickie Tyrone Forehand, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims, two 12-year-old boys, a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

