25 St. Patrick's Day shirts you can actually wear year-round

Whether you're choosing to host a party, attend a party, grab a pint out at a bar or just simply wear green to work (it is on a Tuesday this year, after all), St. Patrick's Day is one of those holidays you can pretty easily commit to.

All you really need is a hint of green in your outfit and you're ready to go. And what easier way to do that than grabbing a shirt that's either entirely green or features an Irish signature like shamrocks? From cute graphic tees with big shamrock energy to shirts we simply like that happen to be green, we've rounded up our favorite St. Patrick's Day shirts you can actually wear year-round. Feeling lucky yet?

Uget Women's Sweater (starting at $13.88; amazon.com)

Uget Women's Sweater

Among the most popular tops on Amazon with more than 7,000 reviews, this loose blouse comes in every shade of green you can imagine, from sage and Kelly to hunter.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Shamrock Print Short Sleeve Tee ($9.99; forever21.com)

Shamrock Print Short Sleeve Tee

These squint-and-you'll-see-them shamrocks are the perfect addition to this basic T-shirt, which is cheap enough to get more than one of, or share with a friend.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cece Puff Sleeve Crepe Top ($59; nordstrom.com)

Cece Puff Sleeve Crepe Top

Here's a little bit of frill for the occasion, because why not?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Efinny Women Sleeveless Office Work Casual T-Shirt Blouses ($14.99, originally $19.99; walmart.com)

EFINNY Women Sleeveless Office Work Casual T-Shirt Blouses

This can become a go-to going-out top year-round. Plus it's a real bargain.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sampeel Twist Knot Tunic ($19.99; amazon.com)

Sampeel Twist Knot Tunic

A twist knot on the bottom hem elevates this simple, cozy T-shirt, which happens to come in a lovely dark green.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Men's Feeling Lucky Graphic T-Shirt ($9.99; target.com)

Men's Feeling Lucky Graphic T-Shirt

For the guys out there who want to celebrate, it doesn't get more classic than this Target pick.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Women's St. Patrick's Day Clover 3/4 Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt ($17.99; target.com)

Grayson Threads St. Patrick's Day Clover 3/4 Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt

This is all about fully embracing the theme, in the cutest mix-print way.

_______________________________________________________________________________

INC Petite Twist-Front Button-Up Top ($44.63, originally $59.50; macys.com)

INC Twist-Front Button-Up Top, Created for Macy's

Appropriate for the office and then cocktails after work.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Awkward Styles St. Patrick's Sweater Irish Clover Pocket ($23.95; walmart.com)

Awkward Styles St Patricks Sweater Irish Clover Pocket

This super-comfy sweatshirt gets an upgrade from a fun off-the-shoulder detail, and a rather subtle Irish clover.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt

Let the color do the talking in this top-rated fleece sweatshirt from Hanes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tailgate Women's Notre Dame Rolled Sleeve T-Shirt ($19.77, originally $32.95; ae.com)

Tailgate Women's Notre Dame Rolled Sleeve T-Shirt

Technically a Notre Dame spirit shirt, it's certainly perfect for this holiday, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee ($14.99, originally $19.50; madewell.com)

Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee

A closet workhorse for any season, tucked in or tucked out — your choice.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Favorite Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt (starting at $7.97, originally $24.99; gap.com)

Favorite Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Consider this a long-sleeve nautical take on St. Patrick's Day that can go with you everywhere.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Shamrock Sweatshirt ($59.50; loft.com)

Shamrock Sweatshirt

It's not common you get a shamrock print with this much style.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Irish Rockstar Sweatshirt (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Irish Rockstar Sweatshirt

For the person who's stoked on their Irish heritage — and rock 'n' roll — here's a cozy sweatshirt that mixes their two passions.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Forever 21 Satin Striped Shirt ($17.99, originally $19.99; forever21.com)

Satin Striped Shirt

We're digging the vintage men's pajama vibe of this one.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Free People Roma Blouse ($77, originally $128; revolve.com)

Free People Roma Blouse

If you're choosing to have a St. Pat's date night, this bohemian blouse is a no-brainer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pieces Oversized Cord Shirt in Green ($64; asos.com)

Pieces Oversized Cord Shirt in Green

You can throw this oversized shirt (which are quite trendy right now) over pretty much anything.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Forgotten Grace Floral Crochet Lace Knit Short Sleeve Blouse ($24.97, originally $48; nordstromrack.com)

Forgotten Grace Floral Crochet Lace Knit Short Sleeve Blouse

The lace overlay on this one makes it instantly fancy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lucky Brand Short Sleeve Crew Neck Clover Stripes Tee ($29.62, originally $39.50; zappos.com)

Lucky Brand Short Sleeve Crew Neck Clover Stripes Tee

A super-soft T-shirt like this one would instantly upgrade your St. Patrick's night in.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Women's Animal Print Clover Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt ($14.99; target.com)

Fifth Sun Women's Animal Print Clover Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

An adorable mixed-green animal-print signals fun is ahead.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Two Color Whale Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee ($39.99, originally $48; vineyardvines.com)

Two Color Whale Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee

A little preppy, and also ready for any summer weekend.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.