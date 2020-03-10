25 St. Patrick's Day shirts you can actually wear year-round

Whether you're choosing to host a party, attend a party, grab a pint out at a bar or just simply wear green to work (it is on a Tuesday this year, after all), St. Patrick's Day is one of those holidays you can pretty easily commit to.
All you really need is a hint of green in your outfit and you're ready to go. And what easier way to do that than grabbing a shirt that's either entirely green or features an Irish signature like shamrocks? From cute graphic tees with big shamrock energy to shirts we simply like that happen to be green, we've rounded up our favorite St. Patrick's Day shirts you can actually wear year-round. Feeling lucky yet?
Uget Women's Sweater (starting at $13.88; amazon.com)
Among the most popular tops on Amazon with more than 7,000 reviews, this loose blouse comes in every shade of green you can imagine, from sage and Kelly to hunter.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Shamrock Print Short Sleeve Tee ($9.99; forever21.com)
These squint-and-you'll-see-them shamrocks are the perfect addition to this basic T-shirt, which is cheap enough to get more than one of, or share with a friend.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Cece Puff Sleeve Crepe Top ($59; nordstrom.com)
Here's a little bit of frill for the occasion, because why not?
_______________________________________________________________________________
Efinny Women Sleeveless Office Work Casual T-Shirt Blouses ($14.99, originally $19.99; walmart.com)
This can become a go-to going-out top year-round. Plus it's a real bargain.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Sampeel Twist Knot Tunic ($19.99; amazon.com)
A twist knot on the bottom hem elevates this simple, cozy T-shirt, which happens to come in a lovely dark green.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Men's Feeling Lucky Graphic T-Shirt ($9.99; target.com)
For the guys out there who want to celebrate, it doesn't get more classic than this Target pick.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Women's St. Patrick's Day Clover 3/4 Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt ($17.99; target.com)
This is all about fully embracing the theme, in the cutest mix-print way.
_______________________________________________________________________________
INC Petite Twist-Front Button-Up Top ($44.63, originally $59.50; macys.com)
Appropriate for the office and then cocktails after work.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Awkward Styles St. Patrick's Sweater Irish Clover Pocket ($23.95; walmart.com)
This super-comfy sweatshirt gets an upgrade from a fun off-the-shoulder detail, and a rather subtle Irish clover.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)
Let the color do the talking in this top-rated fleece sweatshirt from Hanes.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Tailgate Women's Notre Dame Rolled Sleeve T-Shirt ($19.77, originally $32.95; ae.com)
Technically a Notre Dame spirit shirt, it's certainly perfect for this holiday, too.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee ($14.99, originally $19.50; madewell.com)
A closet workhorse for any season, tucked in or tucked out — your choice.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Favorite Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt (starting at $7.97, originally $24.99; gap.com)
Consider this a long-sleeve nautical take on St. Patrick's Day that can go with you everywhere.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Shamrock Sweatshirt ($59.50; loft.com)
It's not common you get a shamrock print with this much style.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Irish Rockstar Sweatshirt (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)
For the person who's stoked on their Irish heritage — and rock 'n' roll — here's a cozy sweatshirt that mixes their two passions.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Forever 21 Satin Striped Shirt ($17.99, originally $19.99; forever21.com)
We're digging the vintage men's pajama vibe of this one.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Free People Roma Blouse ($77, originally $128; revolve.com)
If you're choosing to have a St. Pat's date night, this bohemian blouse is a no-brainer.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Pieces Oversized Cord Shirt in Green ($64; asos.com)
You can throw this oversized shirt (which are quite trendy right now) over pretty much anything.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Forgotten Grace Floral Crochet Lace Knit Short Sleeve Blouse ($24.97, originally $48; nordstromrack.com)
The lace overlay on this one makes it instantly fancy.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Lucky Brand Short Sleeve Crew Neck Clover Stripes Tee ($29.62, originally $39.50; zappos.com)
A super-soft T-shirt like this one would instantly upgrade your St. Patrick's night in.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Women's Animal Print Clover Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt ($14.99; target.com)
An adorable mixed-green animal-print signals fun is ahead.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Two Color Whale Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee ($39.99, originally $48; vineyardvines.com)
A little preppy, and also ready for any summer weekend.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.