Buy one, get one free at Philosophy's BOGO Blitz sale

For anyone looking to enjoy a little extra self-care this week, Philosophy has got you covered. The skin care and cosmetics brand is offering its biggest buy-one-get-one promotion of the year right now. Buy any product online and receive another free with code BOGO.

Choose from the brand's top products, including cleansers, serums and moisturizers. But be sure to act fast; this offer is only valid until March 12 at 3 a.m. ET, and it's only available online. Check out a few of our top Philosophy picks below, or browse through the brand's best-selling products here.

Time in a Bottle Daily Age-Defying Serum ($76; philosophy.com)

Philosophy Time in a Bottle Daily Age-Defying Serum

This impressive serum repairs and protects skin from damage and reduces lines and wrinkles.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream ($39; philosophy.com)

Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream

This lightweight water cream uses hyaluronic acid and pineapple extract to increase your skin's hydration by 86%.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hope in a Tube Eye and Lip Firming Cream ($38; philosophy.com)

Philosophy Hope in a Tube Eye and Lip Firming Cream

Use daily to see immediate skin-smoothing benefits from this award-winning firming cream, which uses vitamins E and C to minimize fine lines.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Turbo Booster C Powder Vitamin C Booster ($39; philosophy.com)

Philosophy Turbo Booster C Powder Vitamin C Booster

Just one scoop of this vitamin C powder added to your daily moisturizer or serum will supply your skin with an instant antioxidant boost.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath and Shower Gel ($27; philosophy.com)

Philosophy Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath and Shower Gel

This multipurpose gel will leave you moisturized, conditioned and fresh-smelling.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.