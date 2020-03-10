Get more out of AirPods and AirPods Pro with these handy tips

When it comes to AirPods or AirPods Pro, you likely either love them or hate them. In our testing, they've proven to be some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market.

There are a lot of aspects of AirPods that make them the best, and it's not all just about sound quality and battery life. Part of Apple's appeal — let's call it magic — is that it works cohesively with iOS, macOS, watchOS and even tvOS.

So while you love your AirPods (or maybe begrudgingly use them while hating them), let's go through a few tips and tricks to make sure you're getting the most out of them.

Easy pairing doesn't end after setup

Did you know that opening the AirPods or AirPods Pro case next to your iPhone will show you the battery level of the right and left buds along with the case? It's an easy way to monitor battery life without digging through Notifications to find the right widget. Easy trick, but big reward.

Customize what each tap does

When your AirPods are connected to your iPhone, it's a good bet to check out Settings. Navigating to Bluetooth and then selecting your AirPods will give you a world of customizations, and you can set what each tap or click on a bud does. For instance, you can set it so the left side pauses or resumes and the right side activates Siri. Of course, AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods support hands-free "Hey Siri" as well.

Find My app works for AirPods

If you're prone to losing your AirPods, you don't have to buy a new pair if they go missing. You can use the Find My iPhone app to locate them just as you would with a phone. From your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, open up the app and sign in with your Apple ID and password. Your AirPods should then show up on the list. Select them, and then you should be able to figure out their approximate location anytime you lose track of them. You can even do it on a MacBook — just sign into your iCloud, open Find iPhone, click All Devices and select your AirPods.

From the map, they'll show up as a green dot if they have battery, or a gray dot if they're out of battery, powered off or out of range. When they're green, you can use the app to make them emit a sound, or even do so for each individual bud if both are lost.

AirPods can be hearing aids on the spot

If you're hard of hearing, you'll definitely want to try this trick. Starting with iOS 12 and beyond, Apple has a feature called Live Listen, which lets you turn your AirPods into makeshift hearing aids. To activate it, go to Settings, Control Panel and then Customize Controls. Next to Hearing, tap the green plus and then tap back (at the top left) to save the setting.

Now, open up Control Center, which you can do by swiping inward from the top right of your screen. One of the buttons should look like an ear. Tap that, and then select Live Listen. Finally, place your device near the sound source you want to hear. While your AirPods are in, your device will play the sound right into your ears — you can adjust the volume if it's too quiet.

