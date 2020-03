(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- More than 113,000 people are infected globally and 4,000 are dead, according to CNN's tally. Here's the latest on the spread of coronavirus.

-- The House of Representatives has won access to secret grand jury material gathered in Robert Mueller's investigation.

-- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of music's largest events, will be postponed, potentially until October , over the spread of coronavirus, two sources told CNN.

-- Angelina Jolie revealed that two of her daughters are recovering from surgeries.