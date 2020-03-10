(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- More than 113,000 people are infected globally and 4,000 are dead, according to CNN's tally. Here's the latest on the spread of coronavirus.
-- US stocks bounced back after President Trump said he'd propose a payroll tax cut to ease burdens from the coronavirus fallout. The Dow jumped higher in the morning, but the rally fizzled by midday.
-- The House of Representatives has won access to secret grand jury material gathered in Robert Mueller's investigation.
-- The one-on-one showdown between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders starts tonight. Follow Super Tuesday 2 live updates.
-- Two of the rarest giraffes to walk the planet are gone.
-- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of music's largest events, will be postponed, potentially until October, over the spread of coronavirus, two sources told CNN.
-- Angelina Jolie revealed that two of her daughters are recovering from surgeries.
-- And now for some good health news: The second person ever to be cured of HIV is still free of active virus more than two years later.