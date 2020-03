(CNN) An armed gang of 10 stole about $15 million in cash after raiding a security van at an airport in Santiago, Chile, on Monday.

The heist took place at about midday local time (11 a.m. ET), when a group of 10 entered the cargo area of Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport and targeted a van belonging to security firm Brinks, according to CNN affiliate CNN Chile

The gang passed themselves off as workers from delivery firm DHL, entering the airpo