27 people, including trainers and veterinarians, indicted in horse-racing doping scheme, prosecutors say

By Sonia Moghe and Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 8:17 PM ET, Mon March 9, 2020

Federal prosecutors say Maximum Security, the colt disqualified at the 2019 Kentucky Derby, received performance-enhancing drugs as part of an illegal scheme.
New York (CNN)More than two dozen people involved in the horse racing industry have been indicted for taking part in a scheme to give racehorses performance-enhancing drugs to help them win races around the world, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

One of the defendants is trainer Jason Servis, who prosecutors say "doped virtually all horses under his control," including Maximum Security, the colt that crossed the finish line first at last year's Kentucky Derby but was disqualified for interference. Last month, Maximum Security won $10 million in the inaugural Saudi Cup.
