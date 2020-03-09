Five reasons you should take a nap on National Napping Day

By Kristen Rogers and Melissa Gray, CNN

Updated 4:08 AM ET, Mon March 9, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Setting an alarm might be the only thing that helps you get up in the morning, but try setting one at night to remind you when it&#39;s time to go to bed. Click through our gallery for other tips for better sleep.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Setting an alarm might be the only thing that helps you get up in the morning, but try setting one at night to remind you when it's time to go to bed. Click through our gallery for other tips for better sleep.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Did you know that having warm feet can help you sleep? Pull on a pair of socks before bed to speed up how quickly you&#39;ll fall asleep.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Did you know that having warm feet can help you sleep? Pull on a pair of socks before bed to speed up how quickly you'll fall asleep.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Even the smallest amount of light can disrupt your sleep patterns. Keep your bedroom as dark as possible for the best night&#39;s sleep.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Even the smallest amount of light can disrupt your sleep patterns. Keep your bedroom as dark as possible for the best night's sleep.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Exercise regularly? You&#39;ll sleep better. Even a few minutes of physical activity a day can help.
Photos: Tips for better sleep
Exercise regularly? You'll sleep better. Even a few minutes of physical activity a day can help.
Hid