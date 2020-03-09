DC church rector who gave Communion and shook hands with worshippers has coronavirus

(CNN) Hundreds of worshippers at Christ Church, Georgetown are being asked to self-quarantine after the church rector became the first confirmed Covid-19 case in Washington, DC.

The Rev. Timothy Cole is hospitalized, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference Monday, referring to the man as "patient one."

"As of late last night, DC Health is recommending that anyone who visited Christ Church, Georgetown, either on February 24 or between February 28 and March 3, self-quarantine themselves at home for 14 days since the last time they visited the church," Bowser said.

Some 550 people attended the four services in which Cole took part, and he gave Communion at one of them, according to Rob Volmer, who said he's been a parishioner at the church for 25 years.

Read More