High school student apologizes to Prince Harry for 'cuddling' Meghan

(CNN) A British high school student has apologized to Prince Harry for hugging his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, when she visited his school.

Aker Okoye, 16, embraced Meghan and called her "beautiful" during her surprise visit Friday to Robert Clack School in Dagenham, east London, to mark International Women's Day on Sunday.

The teenager seized the moment when the duchess invited a "brave young man" to come up discuss the importance of March 8.

After leaning in for what appeared to be a kiss on the cheek, Okoye boldly told his schoolmates: "She really is beautiful, innit."

The assembly hall immediately erupted in cheers from other students and Meghan was seen laughing and smiling at the compliment.