(CNN) The coronavirus outbreak has sparked panic buying of toilet paper and cleaning products in countries across the world, but one UK businessman is determined to spread some happiness among the anxiety and confusion.

Rob Braddick, 48, who owns Braddick's Holiday Park in Westward Ho!, Devon, in the southwest of England, has filled the toy grabber machines in his amusement arcade with two of the country's most sought-after sanitary products.

65 cents buys three chances to win toilet paper.

Arcade customers could previously try their hand at grabbing "Frozen 2" or "Peter Rabbit" toys from the machines, but no more.

"They got evicted t