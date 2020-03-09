Ireland cancels St. Patrick's Day parades over coronavirus fears

By Allen Kim and Scottie Andrew, CNN

Updated 4:25 PM ET, Mon March 9, 2020

Dublin's massive St. Patrick's Day parade won't happen this year, local officials announced. It was canceled as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus.

(CNN)It's better to be smart than lucky.

A number of Ireland's St. Patrick's Day parades are being canceled over fears the mass gatherings would contribute to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Monday.
The St. Patrick's Day festival in Ireland takes place annually from March 13 to 17.
Varadkar, the head of the Irish government, said that the virus cannot be stopped. But he said it can be slowed and its impact reduced.
    One of the biggest parades, in Dublin, was due to happen next week. The city canceled the celebration over coronavirus fears.
