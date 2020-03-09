Italians who attempt to flee coronavirus lockdown may face jail

By Emma Reynolds, CNN

Updated 8:32 AM ET, Mon March 9, 2020

Italian soldiers patrol at Milan&#39;s main railway station on Monday, after the government announced drastic measures to contain the novel coronavirus.
(CNN)Italians who attempt to flee the lockdown in the country's north, set up to try and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, may face three months' imprisonment, Italy's interior minister has said.

Anyone leaving the "containment regions" risks three months in prison, or a fine of up to 206 euros ($234), Luciana Lamorgese said.
The news came after Italy saw a dramatic spike of 1,247 confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, the Civil Protection Department said in a statement. The number of cases in the country has now reached 7,375, with 366 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities outside mainland China, and the biggest outbreak in Europe.