CNN 10 - March 10, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 10, 2020

There were two main reasons why international stock markets plummeted on Monday, and today's show explains what they were and why they triggered a "circuit breaker." We're also showing you how a former NFL running back is helping fulfill the dream of his mother. And a food truck for dogs delivers chow in Virginia.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More