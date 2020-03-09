Over 6,500 jackets are on sale at Moosejaw right now

Tons of outdoor brands are having huge sales on past-season and discontinued styles, making right now the best time to buy winter gear. Case in point: Moosejaw's Spring Practice Sale, which is offering an extra 15% off select sale outerwear for just 96 hours with code DINGDONG.

This sale features over 6,500 items from tried and true brands including The North Face, Columbia, Arc'teryx, Mammut, Norrona and more. If you're interested in a new winter jacket, browse through all your options here, including waterproof rain jackets and insulated snow coats, or check out our top picks from this massive sale below. Just be sure to shop before this deal is over on March 12.

Women's styles

Arcteryx Women's Fission SV Jacket ($385.89, originally $649; moosejaw.com)

Arc'teryx Women's Fission SV Jacket

This top-of-the-line jacket features Gore-Tex waterproofing and is built to protect you in the harshest alpine conditions.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Moosejaw Women's Dequindre Down Jacket ($92.64, originally $179; moosejaw.com)

Moosejaw Women's Dequindre Down Jacket

This light down jacket is perfect for the changing seasons, both as a packable layer or by itself. Plus, its PrimaLoft down is built to maintain its warmth even when wet.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Columbia Women's Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket ($118.99, originally $199; moosejaw.com)

Columbia Women's Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket

The Whirlibird IV has two layers: a waterproof and windproof exterior and an insulated inner layer lined with Omni-Heat. They can be worn separately or together for year-round versatility.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Women's Campshire 2.0 Pullover Hoodie ($75.64, originally $148.95; moosejaw.com)

The North Face Women's Campshire 2.0 Pullover Hoodie

The coziest of jackets, this pullover hoodie is made of polyester along with recycled sherpa material. Whether it's around the campfire or on your front porch, this fluffy fleece will keep you nice and toasty.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pistil Women's Nectar Scarf ($37.39, originally $67.95; moosejaw.com)

Pistil Women's Nectar Scarf

You can't top this scarf's sophisticated look, plus soft wool and cashmere blend provide solid insulation.

Men's styles

Fjallraven Men's Yupik Parka ($254.99, originally $499.95; moosejaw.com)

Fjallraven Men's Yupik Parka

This heavy duty jacket features 100% synthetic insulation, a polyester lining and a detachable hood with an artificial fur lining. Plus, it has tons of pockets to store everything you need to last through the winter.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Arc'teryx Men's Sawyer Coat ($283.04, originally $475; moosejaw.com)

Arc'teryx Men's Sawyer Coat

The ultimate rain jacket, the Sawyer Coat has a slim profile and is equipped with three-layer Gore-Tex to keep you bone dry even in the worst downpours.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Outdoor Research Men's Blacktail Down Jacket ($164.89, originally $299; moosejaw.com)

Outdoor Research Men's Blacktail Down Jacket

Packed with 700 fill power down, this sturdy-yet-lightweight jacket is perfect for staying warm on your commute.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Men's Denali Crew ($75.64, originally $148.95; moosejaw.com)

The North Face Men's Denali Crew

A twist on The North Face's classic Denali jacket, this pullover is made of 100% recycled polyester fleece.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Turtle Fur Micro Fur Kyle Overhood ($22.09, originally $39.95; moosejaw.com)

Turtle Fur Micro Fur Kyle Overhood

Cover up your head and neck with this super warm micro fleece overhood, featuring a drawcord for an adjustable fit.

Kids' styles

The North Face Boys' Andes Jacket ($50.14, originally $98.95; moosejaw.com)

The North Face Boys' Andes Jacket

This lightweight puffer can keep any tot nice and toasty.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Columbia Youth Girls Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket ($70.54, originally $119.95; moosejaw.com)

Columbia Youth Girls Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket

A mini version of the famed Columbia jacket, this Bugaboo II has two layers that you can wear as separate jackets or combine into one.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Columbia Boys' Rugged Ridge Sherpa Hybrid Full Zip ($31.44, originally $49.95; moosejaw.com)

Columbia Boys' Rugged Ridge Sherpa Hybrid Full Zip

Perfect for layering or a breezy spring morning, this full-zip fleece is lightweight, and its windbreaker overlays help keep the elements out.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Girls' Oso Hoodie ($50.14, originally $98.95; moosejaw.com)

The North Face Girls' Oso Hoodie

This silken fleece jacket is buttery soft and super versatile, and a two-piece hood and pockets help protect kids from the cold.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Toddler's Boys Reversible Mount Chimborazo Hoodie ($40.79, originally $79.95; moosejaw.com)

The North Face Toddler's Boys Reversible Mount Chimborazo Hoodie

For the littlest little ones, The North Face has this tiny insulated jacket so they can get the adventuring started early.

