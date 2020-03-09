The best ways to keep your AirPods clean

It's more important than ever to take steps to avoid the spread of germs and keep ourselves healthy. But one major factor you may be overlooking as you scrub your hands over and over: the buildup of bacteria that can accumulate on all of our devices, whether it be our phones, laptops and, of course, the ultra-popular AirPods.

According to Apple, there are a few steps you can take in order to ensure that you are properly cleaning your AirPods or AirPods Pro, and in order to help you do so, we rounded up some of the tools they suggest you use to do so.

Soft, Lint-Free Cloth

Apple recommends that whenever you clean your AirPods or their charging case, you use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. Do not run them under water, as this is very dangerous to the headphones. It's safe, though, to dampen a cloth and wipe off the AirPods, as long as you then dry them with a separate cloth, and do not return the earbuds to the case or attempt to use them until they are completely dry.

MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths ($8.99; amazon.com)

These microfiber cloths provide a high-quality clean for your AirPods, and are easily transportable so that you can clean your AirPods wherever you are.

24-Pack AmazonBasics Blue and Yellow Microfiber Cleaning Cloth ($14.30; amazon.com)

This colorful pack of cloths can be rinsed and reused hundreds of times, and can even absorb eight-times their own weight.

Cotton Swabs

After cleaning your AirPods with a lint-free cloth, it's a good idea to clean out the earbuds' microphone and speaker meshes using a cotton swab, making sure you're getting the deepest possible clean for your earbuds. It's important not to use anything softer than a cotton swab to do so, as this can damage the AirPods.

Cliganic Organic Cotton Swabs, 1500 Count ($14.99; amazon.com)

These cotton swabs are some of the most environmentally friendly we could find. Their cotton is 100% natural and biodegradable, and their production is cruelty-free.

6" Inch Cotton Swabs with Wooden Handles, 200 Count ($5.58; amazon.com)

These 6 inch swabs are perfect for those looking for a sturdier version of the typical cotton swab. Their wooden handles are flexible yet strong, providing the opportunity for a more intense clean.

Isopropyl Alcohol

When cleaning your charging case in particular, if you want a deeper clean you can choose to dampen your lint-free cloth with isopropyl alcohol. This will eliminate even more germs and ensure that your case is as clean as possible.

Medline 70% Isopropyl Rubbing Alcohol 16 oz., 12 Pack ($31.99; staples.com)

This pack of 12 is ideal for those who are germ-conscious year-round. The latex-free packaging is another plus.

2 Pack Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol, 32 Oz ($3.92; walmart.com)

This 2-pack is an affordable option for those looking for a straightforward antibacterial clean.

Soft-Bristled Brush

Apple recommends that AirPods users alsoclean off their lightning connectors using a clean, dry, soft-bristled brush. .

OXO Good Grips Electronics Cleaning Brush ($5.99; amazon.com)

This 5-star reviewed brush is affordable yet effective, with soft, retractable bristles on one end and a slim silicon wiper on the other.

AirPods Cleaning Kits

For those who are looking for an overall deeper clean for their AirPods, these cleaning kits are compatible with AirPods and a few other Apple products.

RevJams 31pc Cleaning Kit for Apple AirPods ($11.99; amazon.com)

This kit has everything you need to properly to clean your AirPods at a great price. All 31 pieces can conveniently be stored in the storage pouch provided.

Yucool 39 Piece Cleaner Set Compatible with iPhone, Apple AirPods and Airpods Case ($6.99; amazon.com)

Frequent cleaners will love this stuffed kit, which includes a multitude of cleaning wipes, foam swabs, soft bristle brushes, anti-static cleaning brushes and a cleaning cloth.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.