Save on a refurb Dyson or a refurb Roomba — or both — for one day only

Spring cleaning calls for a new vacuum, and for one day only, you can choose from two discounted refurbs. At Woot!, the factory reconditioned Dyson Ball Animal and the factory reconditioned iRobot Roomba 960 are both on sale for a few more hours or until sold out.

Factory reconditioned Dyson Ball Animal ($169.99, originally $399.97; woot.com)

Factory reconditioned iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum ($299.99, originally $399.99; woot.com)

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, the Ball Animal upright is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, this bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture; the stair tool ensures each step gets clean; a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home; and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Meanwhile, more hands-off cleaners will appreciate the Roomba. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multi-surface brushes, this powerful robovac boasts five times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles as small as 10 microns.

This Roomba moves throughout your home thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don't have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Both vacuums are backed by warranties: The Dyson comes with a six-month warranty, while the Roomba is eligible for iRobot's limited 90 day warranty.

So go ahead and get one — or both! — of these coveted vacuums at a significant discount while they're still available. After all, to miss out on these low prices would really suck. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.