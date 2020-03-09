These are your best bets for buying cleaning and sanitizing products

The spread of coronavirus across the globe has led to shortages of everything from hand sanitizer and face masks and price gouging of these and similar products on sites like Amazon, as consumers try to prepare for the outbreak's escalation. So stocking up on supplies recommended by the Center for Disease Control's guidelines on how to stay healthy has become more complicated than usual.

Here, we've provided a few reasonably priced essentials to get you started if you're looking to stock up on supplies — and ensure you're not paying higher-than-normal prices. Of course, personal preference and availability may dictate that you opt for a different brand or formulation, because many of these items are in such high demand that the price and amount in stock is fluctuating often. At the moment, though, these items are all a solid value and still available:

Hand soap

Hand-washing is the first line of defense against the spread of germs. The CDC says it's especially important to wash after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. While some hand soaps are currently priced much higher than usual or completely sold out, these in-stock hand soaps are still at their usual price and should do the trick:

Everyone Hand Soap, Lavender + Coconut, 12.75 ounces, pack of 3 ($10.32; amazon.com)

Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap, Fresh Breeze, 7.5 ounces, pack of 6 ($5.88; amazon.com)

Method Foaming Hand Soap, Coconut Water, 10 ounces ($2.99; target.com)

Dial Antibacterial Aloe Liquid Hand Soap, 7.5 ounces ($1.49; target.com)

Sapadilla Rosemary + Peppermint, Grapefruit + Bergamot, Sweet Lavender + Lime Hand Soap, 12 ounces, pack of 3 ($12.74, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap, Oat Blossom, 12.5 ounces, pack of 3 ($9.89 when you clip the 15% off coupon, originally $11.64; amazon.com)

Hand sanitizer

It's almost impossible to find hand sanitizer in stock anywhere online, and what few options are available are much more expensive than usual. A few big box retailers and smaller, direct-to-consumer brands might still have hand sanitizer in stock, but your best bet may be to try searching for sanitizer on a grocery delivery site like Instacart or FreshDirect to see what's in stock at a store near you. If you happen to be in self-isolation due to illness, these services will deliver. Just be sure that any hand sanitizer you do purchase is alcohol-based and at least 60% alcohol, per the CDC.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Pump Bottle, 33.8 ounces ($5.49; target.com)

Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes Clean Refreshing Scent, 20 count, 6 pack ($13.39; target.com)

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Travel Size Bottle, 1 ounce, 9 pack ($10.69; target.com)

Purell Fresh Hand Sanitizing Wipes, 40 count ($2.99; target.com)

It's also important to note that hand sanitizer is not a requirement. Washing your hands with regular soap and water just as effective when it comes to preventing the spread of germs.

Disinfectant wipes and sprays

The CDC also recommends wiping down commonly touched surfaces and objects in the home, including things like cell phones and doorknobs. Household cleaners are in short supply at many retailers, but a few, including Target and Amazon, still have some options available at their normal prices:

Clorox Compostable Wipes - Lemon - 75 count ($5.99; target.com)

Method All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes, Lime and Sea Salt, 70 count ($5.99, target.com)

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Lemon Verbena, 16 ounces, pack of 3 ($11.64; amazon.com)

Lysol Lemon Breeze Scented All Purpose Cleaner & Disinfectant Spray, 32 ounces ($2.89; target.com)

Seventh Generation Garden Mint Scent Multi Purpose Wipes, 37 count ($2.99; target.com)

Paper products

Tissues and other household paper products are still readily available, though you should be on the lookout for higher-than-usual markups. Below, find tissues for covering coughs and sneezes, paper towels for wiping down surfaces, and trash bags for disposing of said tissues and paper towels — all at normal prices on Amazon.

Kleenex 3-Ply Pocket Packs Facial Tissues, 8 packs ($4.99; amazon.com)

Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissues, 8 flat boxes, 120 tissues per box ($12.35; amazon.com)

Bounty Paper Towels, 8 rolls ($16.99; amazon.com)

Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 13 gallon, 45 count ($7.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.