His party was banned. He faces jail. But Thailand's Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit vows to fight on

By Helen Regan and Kocha Olarn, CNN

Updated 8:02 PM ET, Mon March 9, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit during the party&#39;s final major campaign rally in Bangkok on March 22, 2019.
Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit during the party's final major campaign rally in Bangkok on March 22, 2019.

(CNN)He's the billionaire scion of Thailand's biggest auto parts manufacturer who could have led a quiet, comfortable life in the upper echelons of Thai society.

Instead, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is fighting to save his country's democracy, and in doing so has put himself in the crosshairs of the military-led government.
Last week, Future Forward, the pro-democracy political party Thanathorn founded in 2018, and which came third in Thailand's election last year with 6.3 million votes, was banned by a Thai court for violating election laws.
Angered by what they saw as political interference, students are leading pro-democracy rallies around the country calling for former general-turned-prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, to step down, six years after he seized power in a coup in 2014.