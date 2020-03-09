(CNN) He's the billionaire scion of Thailand's biggest auto parts manufacturer who could have led a quiet, comfortable life in the upper echelons of Thai society.

Instead, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is fighting to save his country's democracy, and in doing so has put himself in the crosshairs of the military-led government.

Last week, Future Forward, the pro-democracy political party Thanathorn founded in 2018, and which came third in Thailand's election last year with 6.3 million votes, was banned by a Thai court for violating election laws.

Angered by what they saw as political interference, students are leading pro-democracy rallies around the country calling for former general-turned-prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, to step down, six years after he seized power in a coup in 2014.