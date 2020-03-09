(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- The New York Stock Exchange had a 15-minute trading halt after the Dow tumbled 1,800 points over coronavirus fears and crashing oil prices.
-- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock formally announced he will run for the US Senate, improving Democrats' chances of winning a majority in the chamber this fall.
-- A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California on Sunday night, according to US Geological Survey.
-- Sen. Cory Booker endorsed his former 2020 rival Joe Biden for president.
-- Two US service members were killed in Iraq by enemy forces, according to a Pentagon statement.
-- Actor Max von Sydow is dead at 90. He made his name in Ingmar Bergman films and worked on hits including "The Exorcist" and "Game of Thrones."
-- Age is just a number for Dolly Parton, as she revealed she wants to return on the cover of Playboy magazine for her 75th birthday.