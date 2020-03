(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- The New York Stock Exchange had a 15-minute trading halt after the Dow tumbled 1,800 points over coronavirus fears and crashing oil prices.

-- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock formally announced he will run for the US Senate , improving Democrats' chances of winning a majority in the chamber this fall.

-- A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California on Sunday night, according to US Geological Survey.