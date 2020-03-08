How Tyson Fury's Irish Traveller heritage prepared him to be boxing's biggest new star

By John Blake, CNN

Updated 7:05 AM ET, Sun March 8, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury celebrates after knocking down Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight bout for Wilder&#39;s WBC and Fury&#39;s lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury celebrates after knocking down Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(CNN)He has a menacing shaved head, an 85-inch reach and a sneaky jab that lands like a sledgehammer. Though he stands 6 feet 9 inches, he moves with the agility of a smaller man and can switch from a southpaw to an orthodox style with ease.

The aptly named Tyson Fury carried all those attributes into the ring when he scored a technical knockout of Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder last month in heavyweight boxing's biggest bout in years. A rematch is expected this summer.
But there is another part of Fury's story that many of his American fans know nothing about.
Fury is a member of a persecuted ethnic