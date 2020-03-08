How Tyson Fury's Irish Traveller heritage prepared him to be boxing's biggest new star

(CNN) He has a menacing shaved head, an 85-inch reach and a sneaky jab that lands like a sledgehammer. Though he stands 6 feet 9 inches, he moves with the agility of a smaller man and can switch from a southpaw to an orthodox style with ease.

The aptly named Tyson Fury carried all those attributes into the ring when he scored a technical knockout of Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder last month in heavyweight boxing's biggest bout in years. A rematch is expected this summer.

But there is another part of Fury's story that many of his American fans know nothing about.