How Tyson Fury's Irish Traveller heritage prepared him to be boxing's biggest new star

By John Blake, CNN

Updated 5:00 AM ET, Sun March 8, 2020

Tyson Fury celebrates after knocking down Deontay Wilder during their heavyweight title bout February 22 in Las Vegas.
(CNN)He has a menacing shaved head, an 85-inch reach and a sneaky jab that lands like a sledgehammer. Though he stands 6 feet 9 inches, he moves with the agility of a smaller man and can switch from a southpaw to an orthodox style with ease.

The aptly named Tyson Fury carried all those attributes into the ring when he scored a technical knockout of Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder last month in heavyweight boxing's biggest bout in years. A rematch is expected this summer.
But there is another part of Fury's story that many of his American fans know nothing about.
Fury is a member of a persecuted ethnic minority group in Ireland known as "Irish Travellers." Though born in England, the man who calls himself the Gypsy King" is part of a semi-nomadic Irish group that's known for being loquacious and pugnacious -- great talkers and great fighters.