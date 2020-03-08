Lieutenant Dan the two-legged hound is competing to be the next Cadbury Bunny

(CNN)Whatever you do, do NOT tell Lieutenant Dan he's not a bunny. Wait until you see him in a pair of bunny ears, rooting through a basket of pastel eggs. You may just believe he's the real thing.
The two-legged hound is competing to be the next Cadbury Bunny -- and he's made it to the top 10.
Now, the only things standing between Lt. Dan and his very own Cadbury Creme Egg commercial are a pig, a llama, a duck, a hamster, a miniature horse, some cats and two other dogs.
The competition is fierce. In her submission video, Conswala, a tranquil therapy llama, baked a cake with her owner. Dilly Bar Dabbler the duck has already posed for a pet calendar. Ginger the hamster narrated her own video from a Cadbury purple stage.
But the 2-year-old Dan has got an advantage: He hops to and fro on his two legs like an Easter bunny might, and he certainly pants and plays like he's riding a chocolatey sugar high.
Laura Weber adopted sweet Dan when he was 5 months old. He was born with a deformity in his hind paws and tail and had them amputated shortly after he was adopted.
He shares a name with the "Forrest Gump" character whose legs were amputated, and like the human Lt. Dan, the hound uses wheels to get around sometimes.
"He doesn't know that he has a handicap," Weber told CNN. "He just knows he has this wonderful life to live and he enjoys every day of it."