Lieutenant Dan the two-legged hound is competing to be the next Cadbury Bunny

(CNN) Whatever you do, do NOT tell Lieutenant Dan he's not a bunny. Wait until you see him in a pair of bunny ears, rooting through a basket of pastel eggs. You may just believe he's the real thing.

The two-legged hound is competing to be the next Cadbury Bunny -- and he's made it to the top 10.

Now, the only things standing between Lt. Dan and his very own Cadbury Creme Egg commercial are a pig, a llama, a duck, a hamster, a miniature horse, some cats and two other dogs.

But the 2-year-old Dan has got an advantage: He hops to and fro on his two legs like an Easter bunny might, and he certainly pants and plays like he's riding a chocolatey sugar high.

