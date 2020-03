These are the winners of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon

(CNN) Bayelign Teshager and Margaret Muriuki earned the winning titles of the Los Angeles Marathon's men's and women's races, respectively, on Sunday.

Margaret Muriuki of Kenya runs toward the finish of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

The marathon also includes handcycling and wheelchair races. Travis Gaertner was the first to cross the finish line in the men's handcycling marathon at 1:03:40, and Jenna Rollman won the women's handcycling race at just over 90 minutes with a time of 1:31:41.