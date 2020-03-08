These are the winners of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon

By Kristen Rogers and Douglas S. Wood, CNN

Updated 5:42 PM ET, Sun March 8, 2020

Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia was the first to cross the finish line in the men&#39;s 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.
(CNN)Bayelign Teshager and Margaret Muriuki earned the winning titles of the Los Angeles Marathon's men's and women's races, respectively, on Sunday.

Teshager, a 20-year-old runner from Ethiopia, hovered at a consistent pace of about 4:54 minutes per mile before pulling ahead of runner-up John Langat by 17 seconds. Teshager clocked in at the finish line at 2:08:26.
Muriuki, a 33-year-old Kenyan, finished right under two and a half hours at a pace averaging 5:42 minutes per mile. Muriuki outpaced the runner-up, Almaz Negede, by three minutes in the final distance and won with a time of 2:29:27.
Margaret Muriuki of Kenya runs toward the finish of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.
The marathon also includes handcycling and wheelchair races. Travis Gaertner was the first to cross the finish line in the men's handcycling marathon at 1:03:40, and Jenna Rollman won the women's handcycling race at just over 90 minutes with a time of 1:31:41.
    Rafael Botello Jimenez was the winner of the men's wheelchair race, finishing in at 1:44:34. Vanessa Cristina De Souza won the women's wheelchair race in just under two hours, clocking in at 1:59:51.
