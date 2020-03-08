How long should you wash your hands? There's a tune from every decade than can help

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 1:50 AM ET, Sun March 8, 2020

(CNN)Coronavirus cases are climbing in the US, but health officials maintain one of the best ways to prevent it from spreading is by washing your hands.

Simple enough, right? Wrong.
There's a proper way to do it. And it doesn't include rinsing your hands for a moment and a half, wiping leftover droplets on your jeans and then calling it a day.
Instructions from the CDC say you should be lathering soap on your hands for at least 20 seconds. To help you keep track of time, the agency suggests you hum the "Happy Birthday" song twice.
    But no one wants that in their head if it's not a special occasion. So instead, we compiled a list of songs with a tune from each decade to help you jam out as you're scrubbing off the germs.
    And for these songs, there's no need to just hum.

    The 50s: 'Jailhouse Rock' by Elvis Presley

    The warden threw a party in the county jail
    The prison band was there and they began to wail
    The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing
    You should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing
    Let's rock everybody, let's rock
    Everybody in the whole cell block
    Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

    The 60s: 'My Girl' by The Temptations

    I've got sunshine on a cloudy day
    When it's cold outside I've got the month of May
    Well I guess you'd say
    What can make me feel this way?
    My girl (my girl, my girl)
    Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl)

    The 70s: 'Dancing Queen' by ABBA

    You are the dancing queen
    Young and sweet
    Only seventeen
    Dancing queen
    Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah
    You can dance
    You can jive
    Having the time of your life
    Ooh, see that girl
    Watch that scene
    Digging the dancing queen

    The 80s: 'I love Rock 'n' Roll' by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

    I love rock n' roll
    So put another dime in the jukebox, baby
    I love rock n' roll
    So come an' take your time an' dance with me
    Said "Can I take you home where we can be alone?"
    Next we're movin' on
    He was with me, yeah me
    And we'll be movin' on
    An' singin' that same old song
    Yeah with me, singin'
    I love rock n' roll
    So put another dime in the jukebox, baby
    I love rock n' roll
    So come an' take your time an' dance with me

    The 90s: 'Say My Name' by Destiny's Child

    Say my name, say my name
    If no one is around you
    Say baby I love you
    If you ain't runnin' game
    Say my name, say my name
    You actin' kinda shady
    Ain't callin' me baby
    Why the sudden change
    Say my name, say my name
    If no one is around you
    Say baby I love you
    If you ain't runnin' game
    Say my name, say my name
    You actin' kinda shady
    Ain't callin' me baby
    Why the sudden change

    The 2000s: 'Ms. Jackson by OutKast

    I'm sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real
    Never meant to make your daughter cry
    I apologize a trillion times
    I'm sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real
    Never meant to make your daughter cry
    I apologize a trillion times

    The 2010s: 'Truth Hurts' by Lizzo